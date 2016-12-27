Chukchansi grants have totaled $3.4 million for Mountain Area

The foothill and Mountain Area of the county has been the largest beneficiary of the 10-year Chukchansi Community Grant Program, with 34 District 5 non-profits, schools, health care and government agencies being awarded close to $3.4 million (34%) of the total of nearly $10 million since the first grants were presented in 2007.
Over the 10 years, District 1 received $1.53 million - District 2 $995,249 - District 3 $1.06 million - District 4 $698,000.
An additional $700,000 was awarded out of county and to Tiny Acorn, the Chukchansi organization that handles smaller charitable contributions.
Projects that the grants paid for are as varied as the groups who received them - including library equipment and upgrades, a panoramic x-ray machine, children’s plastic surgery treatment room, band equipment, community parks, fire protection equipment including engines, a wildlife area handicap trail, school crisis intervention counseling, dog and cat spay/neuter programs, law enforcement vehicle camera systems, school computer labs, an ultrasound machine, videoconferencing equipment for Victim Witness Program, a women’s emergency shelter, vision for all program and improvements to historic museums, athletic fields, and playground equipment.
Many of the 34 groups in District 5 received multiply grants over the years including the Yosemite Unified School District and baseball boosters (eight grants for a total of $521,000), Minarets High School and football boosters (six grants for a total of $286,000), the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst (three totaling $130,000), Eastern Madera County SPCA (three totaling $100,000), Children’s Museum of the Sierra (three totaling $80,000) and Camp Oakhurst (two combined for $74,000).
Countywide organizations that have received multiple grants include the Madera County Sheriff’s Department (three totaling $114,500), the Madera County Film Commission (three totaling $65,000) and Madera County Arts Council (two totaling $50,000).
The largest single grant presented was to the Oakhurst Manna House, a non-denominational food and clothing bank affiliated with the Mountain Ministerial Association, which received $312,495 this year. A portion of the funds will enable the organization to purchase the property they currently lease and make an addition to the building.
At this year’s awards luncheon, Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians Tribal Chairperson Claudia Gonzales said she was proud of the tribe for providing the grants.
“In our small communities these funds are critical to these programs that make a difference every day to the men, women and children of our county,” Gonzales said. “I am personally very thankful for the opportunity to be able to provide these funds to the numerous county organizations to assist in improving all they do for the people in the county. We are are looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with Madera County.”
Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler said it has been a great 10 years working with the Chukchansi Tribal Council to provide millions of dollars to non-profits throughout Madera County.
“It’s helped so many people in the county,” Wheeler said. “It was really nice that the Tribal Council announced at the recent luncheon that they want to continue with a program like this in the future. I’m really looking forward to working with them in the future in helping the citizens of Madera County.”
The agreement between Madera County and the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians comes in part from a $12.5 million settlement between Madera County and the tribe. The settlement ended four lawsuits and a three year dispute over taxes and jurisdiction between the county and the Rancheria. The ruling required $1 million in grants to be distributed each year for 10 years.
