PG&E crew goes above and beyond

We are all saddened by the massive tree mortality here in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, but the residents of our small community, Cascadel Woods located in North Fork, have been hit overwhelmingly hard.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company has saved this community thousands of dollars, and we appreciate everything they have done to help us. However, sometimes, one crew stands out in ways that truly shows respect of the homeowners and the heart of the PG&E crew.
This story is to share such an incident. Back in August, PG&E crews had to top a dead Ponderosa Pine being used as a power pole. The owner of the property, Emily Sarice Susann, is a single elderly woman who has a bird’s eye view of this tree/power pole.
After the tree had been topped, Emily’s neighbor, Forrest Negrete, made a birdhouse for her and he placed the birdhouse on top of the tree, giving Emily something nice to see other than a topped tree.
Then several weeks ago, Emily noticed markings on the street which indicated PG&E was about to switch out the dead tree with a real power pole. Not wanting to lose the birdhouse, Emily placed a sign on the tree asking the crews to save the birdhouse for her.
The PG&E crew arrived while Emily was home. Crew Chief Nick Cramer asked Emily if she would like the birdhouse placed on the new pole. Emily excitedly told Nick “yes.”
Nick had his crew place the birdhouse to its new and permanent location atop the new power pole. Emily emailed Nick sharing her gratefulness of his generous heartfelt spirit.
“It was a pleasure to be able to help a little,” Nick replied. “ I’m a born and raised mountain boy and it weighs heavy on my heart to see all of our trees dying. Seeing the joy it brought you (Emily) definitely made me and my team’s day. So thank you.”
PG&E has gone above and beyond the call of duty here in Cascadel Woods. We are very fortunate to live in this small town where folks really care about the environment and the people.
