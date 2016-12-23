Sierra Art Trails manager to take over as executive director of Yosemite Renaissance

Jonathan Bock has been announced as the new executive director of Yosemite Renaissance, an organization that brings together artists inspired by Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Nevada wilderness.
“Visual artists, writers and musicians have been inspired by the area for centuries,” said Bock, manager of Sierra Art Trails for 15 years. “We want to encourage contemporary artists to share new interpretations of the region, explore the issues we face, and celebrate our environment through art. We seek to excite a new generation of people who will develop an appreciation for preserving and protecting our wild lands and natural places.”
Yosemite Renaissance brings together artists who are inspired by Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Nevada wilderness. The annual Yosemite Renaissance art exhibit opens at the Yosemite Museum in Yosemite National Park in February, then travels to other locations throughout the year. Yosemite Renaissance also manages the artist in residence program in Yosemite National Park.
Jon has more than 30 years of experience as an artist and art director, and 20 years experience as a gallery curator and business owner. Bock has also helped grow the Sierra Art Trails’ flagship event, the annual Sierra Art Trails Yosemite Foothills Open Studio Tour, into the largest art event in the region.
Bock has the experience and resources to move Yosemite Renaissance to a new level, officials said, and is already proving to be a wonderful asset to the organization.
“As Sierra Art Trails moves into our 15th year, I am excited to celebrate our success supporting the arts in the Yosemite Foothills, and to share what I have learned managing Sierra Art Trails with Yosemite Renaissance,” Bock said.
Yosemite Renaissance 32 will be on display at the Yosemite Museum Gallery from Feb. 25 - April 30, 2017. The official opening and presentation of awards will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.
Comments