Extreme Registration Jan. 4 at Oakhurst Community College Center

From 2 - 7 p.m. Jan. 4, the Oakhurst Community College Center will hold Extreme Registration, a one-stop shop for everything a student needs to enroll at the campus.
Extreme Registration will include staff from admissions, counseling, financial aid, business services, and assessment testing in one building. At Extreme Registration students can select courses and plan a class schedule, complete registration for classes, receive counseling and advising, pay fees, buy a student ID card, purchase a parking permit and more.
Day, evening, Saturday and online classes are available. Students can choose from more than 100 academic and career technical educational programs and may work to complete an associate degree, a certificate of achievement, or transfer to a four-year college or university.
State Center Community College District is a great higher educational value at just $46 per unit. Financial aid is available which includes scholarships, grants, loans, fee waivers, and work study.
There are five locations for Extreme Registration: Fresno City College Library, Reedley College Student Center, Clovis Community College Academic Center (AC2) Room 276, Madera Community College Center, TM-11 and the Oakhurst Community College Center Main Office. For more information visit scccd.edu/extreme.
