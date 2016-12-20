A rocky road

Painted rocks with a message are being hidden in plain sight around Oakhurst as part of a grassroots treasure hunt, “Oakhurst Rocks.”
A cross between an Easter egg hunt and Pokemon GO, the game is simple: paint a rock with a message and then hide it somewhere around town (anywhere you want to spread love). Children can paint the rocks, adults can leave clues as to their whereabouts on the Oakhurst Rocks Facebook page, and when a lucky player discovers a rock, take a selfie with the rock and post it on the page. That’s it.
Game participants can keep the rock, leave it behind for someone else to find, or place it in a different hiding spot.
Oakhurst resident Jeaneen Goodrich stumbled onto the idea after the Grants Pass Rock page and decided it could be fun to do the same here. On the Grants Pass page, it says “Spread happiness, love and inspiration through the simple gesture of painting rocks and hiding them for people to find. This is a local art movement meant to inspire creativity in all ages, and bring kids and families back together.”
There are a few tips, such as sealing painted rocks for weather protection, and the rule that participants write “Oakhurst Rocks” on each rock, or use a label. Suggested hiding places include near the doors of area businesses, but nowhere that involves trespassing or near an ATM machine.
“Be sure to take photos of each rock before it is hidden,” Jeaneen said. “Keep your artwork PG-rated, and don’t disturb the landscape of your neighbors or businesses to gather rocks to paint.”
Staff Report
