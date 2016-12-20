Golden 1 Credit Union hands out $14,638

The Oakhurst branch of Golden 1 Credit Union showed its support for Mountain Area libraries by presenting two community grants Dec. 20 totaling $14,638.
The Oakhurst Library was awarded $6,196 and the North Fork Library received $8,442.
This is the third year the credit union has provided funds for the Oakhurst Library and the first year for the North Fork Library.
Oakhurst Branch Library Manager Dale Rushing said the grant will purchase 75 fiction and non-fiction books for children, eight audio books, 20 Spanish books for teens, 51 fiction titles and two iPads with anti-theft cases that will be located in the teen area at the library. The grant will also pay half the cost of the 2017 Children’s Summer Reading Program.
“It’s very exciting for the library to again receive a Golden 1 Credit Union Community Grant,” Rushing said. “This grant dedicates support to fund children and teen programs to address their needs through literacy. We are looking forward to purchasing new materials for the library and presenting our 2017 Summer Reading Programs to make reading fun for all. In this partnership both our goals is to improve reading comprehension to succeed in school performance and quality of life for the children of our area.”
North Fork Library’s $8,442 grant will be used to purchase two children’s computer stations including one AWE Early Literacy Station and one AWE Afterschool Edge, and books, specifically a collection for struggling and reluctant readers.
North Fork Branch Manager Sarah McIntyre said she was honored and thankful for the generosity that Golden 1 has shown the North Fork Library and North Fork community.
“This is yet another excellent example of Golden One’s commitment to improving their community,” McIntrye said. “The North Fork Library and the children of North Fork will be positively affected by their gift for years to come.”
Additionally, the Safeway Foundation (Vons) awarded the North Fork Library in May with $1,500 toward the purchase of the AWE Early Literacy Station.
“We certainly appreciate these businesses who work together for the good of our town,” McIntrye added.
Golden 1 Branch Manager Miguel Friaz, who has been with the bank for nine years, said these grants are available to organizations supporting community youth.
“Working together we can make this community better,” Friaz said. “Focusing on our youth is important because they are our future, and it’s an investment in their future.”
