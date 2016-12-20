News Briefs week of December 22

Outpouring dinner
The 7th annual Outpouring Christmas Dinner will be held 4-8 p.m., Dec. 23, at the Oakhurst Community Center. Details: Rebecca Kohout at oakhurstoutpouring@gmail.com.
Chamber Installation & Awards Dinner Jan. 20 at Tenaya Lodge
Reservations are now being taken for the 58th Annual Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce 2017 Installation Dinner and Award Ceremony to be held 6 p.m., Jan. 20, at Tenaya Lodge.
Officers to be installed for the new year are Betty Linn, president; Melanie Barker, president elect; Donna Smith, secretary; Andrew Pence, treasurer; and Don Eaves, past president. In addition, 10 directors will be installed.
The chamber’s Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, Executive Director’s Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be honored during the evening.
“Join us in celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of this year’s award recipients and the installation of the 2017 board of directors,” said chamber Executive Director Joelle V. Leder.
Dinner tickets are $45 per person, available at https://goo.gl/YIVgNP.
Special room rates are being offered by Tenaya for the evening and those interested are asked to call the chamber at (559) 683-7766 for the room code.
OHV forest grants
Sierra National Forest officials are requesting public input for the 2018 State Off-Highway Motor Vehicle (OHV) Grant funding and proposal submission cycle.
As part of the application process, forest officials are requesting input on ideas for what individuals and organizations would like to have included in the proposal.
Each year, the state makes funding available through the OHV program, which provides financial assistance to those who develop, maintain, operate, support, or contribute to the overall management of OHV recreation areas, roads, and trails.
Written comments may be submitted to: Sierra National Forest, Attn. Jody Nickerson, 1600 Tollhouse Road, Clovis, CA, 93611, or jnickerson@fs.fed.us. Comments are needed by the close of the business day Jan. 17, 2017.
Elks Lodge New Year’s Eve Party
The Oakhurst Elk’s Lodge No. 2724 will hold a New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31. No host cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., prime rib dinner at 7, and music and dancing at 8. Free champagne toast for New York midnight. For Elk members, $25 per person, and for non-members and guests, $30 per person.
For reservations (required by Dec. 28): (559) 683-2717.
Manzanita Garden Club
Green House Gardening with Jeff Del Cerro will speak at the next meeting of the Manzanita Garden Club, 10 a.m., Jan. 12.
Details: Catana Hawkins, (559) 683-0855.
Help for seniors
The Central Valley Burn Prevention Coalition is introducing a new program geared towards senior citizens. The Remembering When Program, developed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is centered around 16 key messages aimed towards fire and fall prevention to help older adults live safely at home for as long as possible.
The free presentation will be made available to senior citizen mobile home parks, senior centers, retirement communities, religious organizations and many other social organizations and clubs. See nfpa.org for additional information.
Details or to schedule an event: Jaime Williams, (209) 742-1928.
PG&E pays Madera County $2.1 million in property taxes
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of more than $205 million this fall to the 50 counties where the utility owns property and operates gas and electric infrastructure that serves 16 million Californians.
The semi-annual property tax payments recently made cover the period from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2016.
Total payments for the full tax year of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 is estimated to total more than $410 million—an increase of $25 million, or 6.5%, compared with the prior fiscal year.
First installment property taxes recently paid to area counties by Dec. 12 include Madera $2,110,817 (up $183,630); Fresno, $15,158,213 (up $1,501, 991 from a year ago); and Mariposa $233,627 (up $16,651).
“Property tax payments are one of the many important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and support essential public services like education and public safety. This year’s higher payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create one of the safest and most reliable utility systems in the country,” said Jason Wells, senior vice president and chief financial officer for PG&E.
