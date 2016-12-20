2017 Madera County Visitors Guide

Sierra Star readers can find the 2017 Visit Yosemite / Madera County Visitors Guide in today’s edition of the paper.
The primary promotional piece for tourism in the county, 160,000 copies of the 48-page magazine-style guide have been printed, providing information on points of interest in Madera County and Yosemite and the large variety of recreational opportunities in the region, along with dining and lodging guides (hotels, B&B’s, vacation rental homes and camping), shopping, arts and entertainment, tours, maps and a calendar of events.
The guide includes 74 full color photos printed on high gloss paper. The cover photo of a Giant Sequoia tree in Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove was taken by Nancy Robbins, who has six other photos in the guide. Other contributing photographers include Pat Althizer, Steve Montalto, Kim Lawson of Lawson Studios, Darvin Atkeson of Yosemite Landscapes, Annie Starkey, Martha Klatt, Karl ‘Shakur’ Ndieli and Brent R. Paull.
The guide, published by the Sierra Star, will also be inserted in the Jan. 1 edition of The Fresno Bee.
Staff Report
