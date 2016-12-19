Oakhurst foot chase: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Dec. 12 - 18

On Dec. 14, Kirk Yeterian, a 34-year-old from Oakhurst, was arrested after he led deputies on a foot chase through a town shopping center and into the Fresno River after he was seen allegedly tampering with an air conditioner on top of the United Security Bank and Big 5 Sporting Goods building.
Around 9 a.m. that morning, deputies responded to the area and saw Yeterian on top of the building. When Yeterian saw the approaching deputies, he hopped off the roof then ran on foot through the shopping center before he plunged into the nearby Fresno River.
Deputies attempted to convince Yeterian to surrender, but they eventually entered the water and arrested him on charges of vandalism, obstructing and delaying a peace officer, and a burglary arrest warrant. Yeterian was free a few days later, according to Madera County Jail records.
That was one of 78 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Dec. 12 - 18, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Dec. 12: Christmas lights were reportedly stolen on Canoga Drive.
☆ Dec. 12: Mail was stolen along Highway 41 near the intersection with Highway 49.
☆ Dec. 12: A deputy was eastbound on Road 222 when he struck a deer. The vehicle was damaged and towed. The deputy was not injured.
☆ Dec. 12: Attempted burglary was reported on Old Barn Way.
☆ Dec. 12: Theft reported on Highway 49 near the intersection with Highway 41.
☆ Dec. 13: A School Resource Deputy received reports a student stole money at the school along Road 427. The student admitted to the theft.
☆ Dec. 14: A brick was thrown through a window of a business on Highway 41, but no suspects were located.
☆ Dec. 14: Medication theft was reported on Road 426.
☆ Dec. 15: Two students at a school on Road 427 were seen smoking before class in the parking lot. One was in possession of marijuana, and admitted to smoking before school hours. The students were turned over to their parents.
☆ Dec. 15: A victim reported a fraud or scam incident at the Oakhurst Sheriff’s Substation.
☆ Dec. 16: Property was found in a patrol vehicle at the Oakhurst Sheriff’s Substation.
☆ Dec. 17: A domestic disturbance was reported on Road 426, with a male suspect booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Dec. 18: Fraud was reported to a deputy flagged down by a resident.
☆ Dec. 18: A man was seen walking around in his underwear on River Park Road. He was detained.
Coarsegold
☆ Dec. 12: Vandalism was reported on Hogans Mountain Road.
☆ Dec. 12: A teacher reported money was stolen from her purse, possibly while she was at a school on Road 415.
☆ Dec. 12: Threats were reported on Road 417.
☆ Dec. 12: A woman with two active arrest warrants was cited and released at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino after deputies responded to calls for possible fraudulent use of a credit card.
☆ Dec. 13: A juvenile was taken into custody for grand theft on Jim Bowie Court.
☆ Dec. 14: Deputies responded to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino after receiving calls of a gun that was left in a hotel room. It was taken into safe keeping.
☆ Dec. 15: A male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Apache Road.
☆ Dec. 15: A deceased person on Road 415 was transported to the mortuary for an autopsy.
☆ Dec. 16: A Coarsegold resident reported identity theft to the Oakhurst Sheriff’s Substation.
North Fork
☆ Dec. 12: Community mailboxes were vandalized near the intersection of Road 200 and Wyle Ranch Road.
☆ Dec. 12: A domestic disturbance was reported on North Fork Road.
☆ Dec. 15: A vehicle was vandalized on Wah Up Way. A female suspect was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
Ahwahnee
☆ Dec. 12: A noise disturbance was reported on Kelly Circle.
☆ Dec. 13: A noise disturbance was reported on Leach Road.
☆ Dec. 13: Assault was reported along Highway 49. A man was left with a laceration on top of his head, and the suspect had fled.
☆ Dec. 14: Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported on Nipview Circle.
Bass Lake
☆ Dec. 12: A mail box cluster was reportedly vandalized on Lake Point Drive.
Raymond
☆ Dec. 16: Harassment was reported on Road 600.
