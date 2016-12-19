Public asked to help locate seafood delivery truck stolen in Oakhurst

An unknown bandit made off with one of an Oakhurst seafood company’s trucks Monday morning, and the public has been asked to stay on the lookout so it can be returned.
Joe Sweat, owner of Sierra Seafood Specialties, said around 9 a.m. the truck, a white 2015 Dodge 4500, was stolen as it sat outside his business on Enterprise Drive while warming up for the morning’s deliveries.
Sweat said the truck, one of four at his business, fortunately didn’t have anything inside it at the time.
“But in 10 minutes, it would have had stuff on it,” Sweat said. “We’re lucky for that, at least.”
The truck is valued at $60,000, Sweat said. It is a box-styled truck, and has the Sierra Seafood Specialties logo on both sides, making it easily recognizable to other drivers.
Sweat said a truck hadn’t been stolen from the business in at least 25 years. Deliveries continued Monday as scheduled, Sweat said.
Anyone who sees the truck, or has further information is urged to call the Oakhurst California Highway Patrol office at (559) 658-6590.
Staff report
