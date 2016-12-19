Input sought for off-highway vehicle grants in Sierra National Forest

Sierra National Forest officials are requesting public input for the 2018 State Off-Highway Motor Vehicle (OHV) Grant funding and proposal submission cycle.
As part of the application process, forest officials are requesting input on ideas for what individuals and organizations would like to have included in the proposal.
Each year, the state makes funding available through the OHV program, which provides financial assistance to those who develop, maintain, operate, support, or contribute to the overall management of OHV recreation areas, roads, and trails.
Written comments may be submitted to: Sierra National Forest, Attn. Jody Nickerson, 1600 Tollhouse Road, Clovis, CA, 93611, or jnickerson@fs.fed.us. Comments are needed by the close of the business day Jan. 17, 2017.
SNF
