Leal named SCCCD board president

Board members of State Center Community College District (SCCCD) elected John Leal as board president at its December board meeting with Madera’s Bobby Kahn elected vice president and Eric Payne elected secretary.
SCCCD is governed by seven board of trustees. The executive committee is joined by trustees Miguel Arias, Richard M. Caglia, Ronald H. Nishinaka, and newly elected Deborah J. Ikeda (former president of Clovis Community College).
Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera and Oakhurst Community College Centers and the Career and Technology Center make up the State Center Community College District.
“I look forward to working with our dedicated faculty, staff, administration, fellow board members and community partners as we continue our commitment to improve student learning and success,” said Leal. “I’m very proud of the work we do at State Center Community College District in empowering our colleges in their efforts to promote innovative educational opportunities that provide safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments leading to student success and global competitiveness which will transform our valley.”
“John has experience as a teacher and an administrator and brings a wealth of educational knowledge to the board presidency,” Chancellor Paul Parnell said.
Leal is a retired educator who was elected to the board of trustees in November 2012 and re-elected in November 2016. He is a graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended Fresno City College. He holds a bachelor of arts in Spanish (Magna Cum Laude) from California State University, Fresno and holds a lifetime Standard Secondary Teaching Credential.
He earned his Administrative Services Credential Clear Professional and a master of arts in education from Fresno Pacific University and has served in K-12 administrative leadership positions including principal of Caruthers High School and assistant principal at his alma mater, Roosevelt High School. He also served as the boys varsity soccer coach for Clovis West High School where he established the soccer program and his team won a valley championship.
State Center Community College District is currently enrolling students for the spring semester which begins Jan. 9.
