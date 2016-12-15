New program announced for seniors

The Central Valley Burn Prevention Coalition is introducing a new program geared towards senior citizens.
The Remembering When Program, developed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is centered around 16 key messages aimed towards fire and fall prevention to help older adults live safely at home for as long as possible.
One of the most difficult things to go through, as someone ages, is facing the possibility of losing their independence. Members of the coalition will assist senior citizens in recognizing hazards in the home using props, while providing information that will help mitigate any dangers of a debilitating injury.
There will be prizes available for seniors who excel at the Remembering When Trivia Game and Safety Tip Sheets as a reminder of how important it is to remain fire and fall safe.
The presentation will be made available to senior citizen mobile home parks, senior centers, retirement communities, religious organizations and many other social organizations and clubs.
The Central Valley Burn Prevention Coalition consists of non-profit organizations and public agencies and will be offering the presentation for free. If you have questions or if you would like to schedule an event please contact Jaime Williams at (209) 742-1928.
For additional information visit www.nfpa.org.
