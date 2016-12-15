Yosemite roads will close at 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and flash flood watch for today through Friday forcing Yosemite National Park announce road closures in and out of Yosemite Valley beginning at 5 p.m. today, lasting overnight. Visitors who are leaving the park today are urged to leave by 4 p.m. at the latest. The scheduled roads closures are as follows:
☆ Wawona Road (Highway 41 north) from Wawona to Yosemite Valley will be closed at Chinquapin (access to Yosemite West provided).
☆ Highway 140 from El Portal to Yosemite Valley will be closed at Park Line in El Portal.
☆ Northside drive exiting Yosemite Valley will be closed at Yosemite Valley Lodge for outbound traffic.
☆ Big Oak Flat Road/Highway 120 will be closed at the Foresta junction - no entrance to Yosemite Valley from highway 120.
Flooding will occur on the Merced River in Yosemite Valley. Two to four inches of rain are forecasted today through Friday, with some areas receiving as much as six inches. Heavy snow is predicted for the Sierra Mountains with as much as six feet along the crest. Rainfall during this storm will raise water levels in the Merced River over 14 feet, several feet above flood stage at the Pohono River Gauge.
Roads will be reevaluated for re-opening Friday.
When traveling, be watchful of other hazards that could include mud and debris flow, falling trees, and rock fall. Fire burn scar areas may see elevated threat of debris flows during heavy rain as well.
The storm is expected to bring up to two feet of snow above 8,000 feet with winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour this evening, with gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations after midnight. Snow accumulation at the higher elevations could reach five feet by end of day Friday.
Snow levels are expected to drop to 4,000 feet Friday with temperatures dropping to the high 30s.
For 24 hour road and weather information, please call (209)372-0200.
PG&E crews preparing for possible power outages
Pacific Gas and Electric forecasters have issued an advisory to its crews in the Yosemite, Fresno and Kern Divisions that strong winds and heavy rain are likely to occur beginning around midnight tonight and continuing until midday Friday.
This comes after the National Weather Service in Hanford said Valley towns throughout Central California can expect 1-2 inches of rain between Thursday and Friday - even more in the Mountain areas.
According to PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles this storm has the potential to cause power outages for customers, particularly in mountain communities. Localized flooding is also possible.
“Please use caution as you drive during this storm,” Boyles warned. “PG&E is working closely with cities and communities in the area to ensure that we are prepared for the storms impacts.”
Customers can prepare for potential outages by fully charging cell phones, and ensuring you have fresh batteries for flashlights or battery-powered lanterns. Never use candles as a lighting source during an outage to protect you and your family from the risk of fires.
Customers can go to www.pge.com/outages to report an outage, view status on an existing outage and subscribe to email, voice or text messaging updates.
“Our storm outage prediction model (SOPP) is an effective tool to help us anticipate power outages before they happen, which allows us to prepare and respond more efficiently,” Boyles said. “The tool utilizes a wealth of data sources to provide estimates on the potential timing, location and number of outages that we expect to see during a storm event.”
PG&E developed SOPP to prepare for larger storm events like the Jan. 4, 2008 megastorm, which caused power outages that affected 1.2 million Californians. Because the company experiences many smaller weather events in the winter season that could create above-normal outage activity, SOPP has become a daily operations tool at PG&E.
Staff Report
