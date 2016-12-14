Highway 41 reopens after second head-on crash in O’Neals area Wednesday

After a crash on Highway 41 near Road 208 caused delays Wednesday morning, a second head-on wreck on the highway, at Road 406 south of Road 200, caused it to be closed once again that afternoon for a few hours.
The head-on crash with two vehicles was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Highway 41 was shut down at Highway 145, with all traffic diverted along that highway, until the crash scene was cleared around 5 p.m.
At least one person was in the process of being extricated from a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Several people were injured in the crash, with one airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno.
Staff report
