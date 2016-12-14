Oakhurst man arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on foot chase through Vons shopping center

A 34-year-old man from Oakhurst was arrested Wednesday morning after he was seen allegedly tampering with an air conditioner atop the town’s United Security Bank and Big 5 Sporting Goods building, then attempted to flee into the nearby Fresno River.
Deputies responded to the area about 9 a.m. and saw Yeterian on top of the building, Sheriff’s Cmdr. Tyson Pogue said. When Yeterian spotted the deputies, Pogue said he hopped off the roof, ran on foot, and was chased through the Vons parking lot before eventually plunging into the nearby Fresno River.
“Deputies attempted to convince him to surrender for several minutes,” Pogue said. “They eventually entered the water and took (Yeterian) into custody after a brief struggle.”
The incident lasted about an hour, Pogue said. Yeterian was transported to Madera County Jail to be booked on charges of vandalism, obstructing and delaying a peace officer, and a burglary arrest warrant.
California Highway Patrol officers assisted in the incident.
