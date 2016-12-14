Free construction training program

In an effort to fill a gap in Mountain Area construction workers, the Yosemite Unified School District Adult School in cooperation with the State Center Adult Education Consortium is now taking sign ups for a per-apprenticeship training opportunity in Oakhurst.
Free per-apprenticeship training classes in plumbing/pipe-fitting, electrical, carpentry, sheet metal and general labor begin on Jan. 17. Pre sign ups are taking place at this time through the State Center Adult Education Consortium.
According to instructor Tony Misner, the program requires a commitment of three hours a night, five nights a week for eight weeks. There will also be a few Saturday classes when hands on skills will be taught and practiced.
The program is open to those 18 and older, including currently enrolled high school students, who have the following qualifications: valid California driver’s license, reliable transportation, are in good physical condition able to work in all types of weather, have mechanical abilities and are able to pass entrance exams in math and English.
“Class instruction will include the things trade unions are looking for in workers - work ethics such as being at work on time and giving the employer their money’s worth at the end of a shift,” Misner said. “There will also be classroom and field instruction with physical labor.”
After successful completion of the program participants will receive six nationally recognized certificates from the Laborers Union as well as a certificate of completion from Fresno City College with the possibility to an apprentice position with one of the trade unions.
An Oakhurst general contractor said the program is a great opportunity for young people in the Mountain Area, pointing out that many contractors and construction trade people in the area are getting older, and these workers will be in big demand in the future.
Details: Pre sign ups, State Center Adult Education Consortium, (559) 324-6446 - Tony Misner at tmisner@yosemiteusd.org - (559) 683-8801, ext. 300.

