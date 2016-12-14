Sierra Tel honors long time employees

Sierra Tel recognized 31 employees representing 585 years of service during the company’s annual Service Awards Dec. 10 at Tenaya Lodge in Fish Camp.
Sierra Tel President Cindy Hueber served as master of ceremonies for the evening.
During the awards ceremony Alan Cable was applauded by the gathering of 255 employees, retirees and guests for his 40 years of service to the company, and Mary Aller and JC McNally were both recognized for serving the company for 35 years.
Cable said over the past 40 years he has had the opportunity to work in several departments at the company including construction, splicing and installation and repair. In 1984 he was part of a new venture for the company - Sierra Tel Business systems. For the past 17 years, he has served as the Central Office Remote Switching Supervisor.
He said over the past 40 years he has worked with many wonderful people.
“I am so lucky to have this great job and I especially enjoy coming in each morning and working with all the great people in the central office,” Cable said. “I like to keep busy and with all the new site construction and equipment and software upgrades, and about 140 existing remote sites to take care of, we all keep very busy.”
Aller started her career at Sierra Tel in operator services in 1981 where she worked 2:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. for many years. In 1995 she was transferred to the accounting department.
“I have seen many changes in the company and in the industry and we are all fortunate that our company has withstood many changes,” Aller said. “I feel blessed to be here tonight, three-and-a-half decades later.”
McNally came to work for the company in 1981 in the installation and repair department - a time when there were still many 10-party lines in the Mountain Area. In 1988, he was transferred to the engineering department and in 1995 he was promoted to outside plant manager, a position he has held for the past 21 years.
“It’s been an amazing experience thinking back and considering how technology has progressed over the years,” McNally said. “The one thing that has remained constant is the great people here at Sierra Telephone.”
Noted for their 25 years of service to the company were Cindy Donnell and Dan Rule.
Donnell started in operator services and after two-and-a-half years, transferred to customer service where she worked for another two-and-a-half years before transferring to billing operations.
Rule, who served as president of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce during 2015, started with Sierra Tel doing sales in the Fresno area. In 1993 he and his family moved to Sonora where he managed Golden State Cellular, a partnership between Sierra Tel, Calaveras Telephone and Verizon. In 2010 Rule moved to Oakhurst, taking the position of business development manager.
Additional Service Award recipients included:
☆ 20 years: Roger Brillhart, Terry Eskola, Joe Weing, Sandy McNally, Dave Miller, Susan Montgomery, Rod Miosteiro, Eric Thome, Tom Vasquez, Bodie Wass and Jerry Weddle.
☆ 15 years: Venus Bates, Lee Bedell, Ryan Bryant, Debbie Davis, Shane Mohler, Jack Morris, Laura Norman and Patrick Richardson.
☆ 10 years: Janet Burkett, Carl Duerksen, Colin Krause, Angela Lawson, Joe Larsen, Matt Meyer and Denise Volpetti.
Staff Report
