County service awards Dec. 6

For their tireless dedication to Madera County residents, 28 county employees were honored last week for their service of more than 20 years.
Among the list of those who were awarded for serving the county for two decades, split up in five-year intervals, were the Mountain Area’s James Bernardi and Lloyd Green.
Bernardi, a sergeant with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, has spent the last 25 years on a variety of duties, including: a firearms instructor the last 22 years, SWAT team, Madera County Search and Rescue, eight years in charge of boat operations at Bass Lake, and his current work as sergeant of the K9 Unit.
“It sure doesn’t seem like it’s been 25 years,” Bernardi said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time, and still do, with the sheriff’s office. It’s a great organization, and I love serving our community up here. I like having an impact on keeping our home a nice place to live.”
Bernardi, and five other sheriff’s office employees honored for their service, were presented their awards by Sheriff Jay Varney.
Green worked at a Bass Lake wastewater treatment plant starting in 1996, when he was transferred to one in Oakhurst three years later.
Deputy Public Works Director Brad Phillips, who presented Green his award, said Green has since been promoted to a supervisor’s position and volunteers with organizations such as the Yosemite High Football Boosters, Coarsegold Rodeo Association, and the Coarsegold 4-H Club.
30 years of service
☆ Kenneth Tharp, assessor’s office
☆ Rita Rodriguez, child support services
☆ John Fisher, corrections
☆ Gerald King, corrections
☆ Martin Duvall, public works, engineering
25 years of service
☆ Mark Taylor, central garage
☆ Rebecca Beavers, community and economic development, planning
☆ David Naranjo, corrections
☆ Beverly Borjas, public health
☆ Marshal Stone, information technology
☆ Richard Deorian, probation
☆ Richard A. Hansen, public works, roads
☆ James Bernardi, sheriff’s office
☆ Cindy Chandler, social services
20 years of service
☆ Iris Gonzales-Reynoso, auditor-controller’s office
☆ Hilda Espinoza, behavioral health services
☆ Pedro Martinez, corrections
☆ Melissa Meras, corrections
☆ Veronica Fuentes, juvenile hall
☆ Lisa Childers, probation
☆ Sharon Sampaulesi, probation
☆ Lloyd Green, public works, engineering
☆ Patrick Watson, public works, roads
☆ Valerie Breedlove, sheriff’s office
☆ Stephanie Clark, sheriff’s office
☆ Beronica Garza, sheriff’s office
☆ Luis Padgett, sheriff’s office
☆ William Ward, sheriff’s offce
