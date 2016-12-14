Local

December 14, 2016 8:13 AM

County service awards Dec. 6

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

For their tireless dedication to Madera County residents, 28 county employees were honored last week for their service of more than 20 years.

Among the list of those who were awarded for serving the county for two decades, split up in five-year intervals, were the Mountain Area’s James Bernardi and Lloyd Green.

Bernardi, a sergeant with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, has spent the last 25 years on a variety of duties, including: a firearms instructor the last 22 years, SWAT team, Madera County Search and Rescue, eight years in charge of boat operations at Bass Lake, and his current work as sergeant of the K9 Unit.

“It sure doesn’t seem like it’s been 25 years,” Bernardi said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time, and still do, with the sheriff’s office. It’s a great organization, and I love serving our community up here. I like having an impact on keeping our home a nice place to live.”

Bernardi, and five other sheriff’s office employees honored for their service, were presented their awards by Sheriff Jay Varney.

Green worked at a Bass Lake wastewater treatment plant starting in 1996, when he was transferred to one in Oakhurst three years later.

Deputy Public Works Director Brad Phillips, who presented Green his award, said Green has since been promoted to a supervisor’s position and volunteers with organizations such as the Yosemite High Football Boosters, Coarsegold Rodeo Association, and the Coarsegold 4-H Club.

30 years of service

Kenneth Tharp, assessor’s office

Rita Rodriguez, child support services

John Fisher, corrections

Gerald King, corrections

Martin Duvall, public works, engineering

25 years of service

Mark Taylor, central garage

Rebecca Beavers, community and economic development, planning

David Naranjo, corrections

Beverly Borjas, public health

Marshal Stone, information technology

Richard Deorian, probation

Richard A. Hansen, public works, roads

James Bernardi, sheriff’s office

Cindy Chandler, social services

20 years of service

Iris Gonzales-Reynoso, auditor-controller’s office

Hilda Espinoza, behavioral health services

Pedro Martinez, corrections

Melissa Meras, corrections

Veronica Fuentes, juvenile hall

Lisa Childers, probation

Sharon Sampaulesi, probation

Lloyd Green, public works, engineering

Patrick Watson, public works, roads

Valerie Breedlove, sheriff’s office

Stephanie Clark, sheriff’s office

Beronica Garza, sheriff’s office

Luis Padgett, sheriff’s office

William Ward, sheriff’s offce

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos