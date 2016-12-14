Winter driving safety tips

With the onset of winter, the Sierra National Forest encourages Mountain Area residents and visitors to exercise caution when traveling on roads throughout the forest.
Wind and snow accumulation increases the risk of trees falling, both those that have experienced recent tree mortality as well as green trees. These falling trees can impact roadways, picnic areas, trails and camping spots and parking areas as Forest Service, Madera County, state and private crews continue to work hard to mitigate tree hazards across the forest.
The following tips should be followed to enhance the safety and enjoyment of a trip to your national forest:
☆ Keep informed on the latest weather conditions, particularly predictions of strong winds and heavy snow. Consider postponing your trip until conditions have stabilized.
☆ Carry snow chains and pack a winter survival kit with water, food, blankets, and collapsible shovel.
☆ Be aware that trees can fall behind you potentially blocking your exit route - research alternate routes that are available.
☆ Let family/friends know your travel plans and expected return time. Cell phone coverage is limited across the forest.
“Our top priority is the safety of forest visitors, residents and employees,” said Bass Lake District Ranger Denise Tolmie. “When traveling, please travel at a speed safe for the conditions - you never know what’s around a blind curve - there might be rocks, debris or a tree in the middle of the road.”
