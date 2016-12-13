Oakhurst murder suspect arraigned, trial set for February

George Taylor-Windsor, accused of murder and attempted murder after allegedly going on a stabbing spree inside a vehicle on Highway 41 near River Falls Road last month, was arraigned at the Sierra Division of Madera County Superior Court in Bass Lake on Tuesday.
His trial is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Bass Lake courthouse, with a pretrial confirmation set for Jan. 3.
Taylor-Windsor, 26 and a recent Oakhurst resident who was searching for work in the tree cutting industry, faces 37 years to life in prison if found guilty of the accused crimes, including special allegations for use of a deadly weapon.
Taylor-Windsor was sitting in the back seat of a Ford truck on Nov. 15 as he and at least two other people traveled south on Highway 41 from Bass Lake towards Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. A witness in a preliminary hearing Nov. 29 said at some point, for unknown reasons, Taylor-Windsor started attacking others in the truck, killing Jessica Nelson, 23 of Foresthill, and leaving the driver, Reid Kallenberg, with several stab wounds.
Taylor-Windsor’s attorney Craig Collins contends his client was assaulted by Nelson and Kallenberg, who were dating, possibly because they wished to rob him and knew Taylor-Windsor less than 24 hours.
