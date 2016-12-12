Pineapple Express storm heads towards Mountain Area; up to three inches of rain forecast Thursday

Starting Thursday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Hanford predict Oakhurst and surrounding locations will receive up to three inches of rain from a strong storm system called the “Pineapple Express.”
The band of moisture, given its name as it moves across the Pacific Ocean from Hawaii, could also lead to some snow as low as 3,500 feet elevation late Friday, meteorologist William Peterson said.
“Temperatures are going to drop Friday night into Saturday morning, but the precipitation should be mostly done by then,” Peterson said. “But when you have cold air, there are chances of showers, so we could see some stray snow showers in areas like Bass Lake or at similar elevations.”
In Oakhurst and surrounding areas, temperatures during the week average in the high 50s to low 60s, and in the mid to low 40s during nighttime hours. On Friday, those temperatures are forecast to drop significantly, with highs in the mid to low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Those temperatures will remain at or near those levels until a slight warming Monday into next week.
For weather forecasts in the Mountain Area, click here.
Peterson said rainfall amounts and other weather forecast information would become more finalized as the storm gets closer to the Mountain Area.
Weekend rainfall
From storms last weekend, Oakhurst and the surrounding area received slightly more than an inch of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist William Peterson said.
North Fork received 1.25 inches from the storms Dec. 10-11, Peterson said, while Coarsegold received an average of about an inch, alongside the inch at the Madera County Sheriff’s Substation in Oakhurst.
Through records kept at the Bass Lake Ranger District office in North Fork since 1903, the area receives an average of about 32 inches of rain from July 1 to June 30 each year. Including the storms this past weekend, the station reported it had received 8.16 inches of rain for the year.
Comments