Holiday event at Yosemite Wine Tails Saturday

Wine lovers and art fans are welcome to attend a holiday event beginning 1 p.m. this Saturday at Yosemite Wine Tails.
“Mr. Worldwine,” Gil Soto, will appear at the pet-friendly wine bar for an exclusive tasting of his signature creation, “Maggie,” a Teqava based sparkling wine.
Along with that, Soto will host a San Joaquin winery holiday pairing, where he will talk each customer through the nose, bouquet, and color of each wine, and what food with which it pairs best.
Mountain Area artists Kathy Marks and Laura Fraedrich will also showcase their art and holiday ornaments, with live music until the tasting ends at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $5 a person, and as always, guests are welcome to bring their furry friends.
Details: (559) 641-6400.
