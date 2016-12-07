Christmas tree auction raises $22,000

The Bass Lake Event Center at The Pines Resort was alive with silent and live auctions, and aglow with 19 lit Christmas trees and wreaths for the 16th annual Christmas Tree Auction Dec. 4 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, and other community non profits, to the tune of $22,000.
Animated bidding on 230 bottles of wine donated by individuals and businesses resulted in a $5,500 donation to the B&G Club by Dennis and Kathy Creighton, Dave and Betty Linn, Dave and Louise Nemeth and Doug and Marilyn Rigg. Maria (the Russian) Igorevna Myaskovsky Miller coordinated the auction entry, thanks to nearly 100 businesses and individuals donating to the “wine tree.”
“I wanted to serve the community one bottle at a time,” she said, hoping to raise enough money to allow the B&G Club to add an additional person to the current staff of three.
This auction item included gift certificates for a three-night stay at a Camp Chilnualna cabin in Yosemite and gift certificates from local restaurants.
“I’m so grateful for everyone who helped make this a successful auction, from the donor to the bidder,” Miller said.
The Eastern Madera County Relay for Life tree and the Coarsegold Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) tree each brought bids of $1,500 from Brandon and Jessica Steele of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and Rachel and Kelly O’Keefe, respectively. The MOPS tree featured a sled built by Vicki Morgan using plans and a pattern from the internet.
A first at this year’s auction, were People’s Choice awards. B&G Club board of directors member and past president Melanie Barker announced the three top vote earners: Friend of the B&G Club Maria Miller, Sierra Pines Church and MOPS. As one of the top three, each is assured an entry slot in next year’s auction.
“We are limiting the number of live auction entries to 21 or less,” Barker said. Non-profits in the community wanting to participate in next year’s event may go online before the Friday, June 16 deadline and fill out an application explaining details of their planned entry. Selected entrants will be notified by the first week in July kicking off a “Christmas in July” theme in anticipation of the annual tree auction.
Other plans include partnering with various local businesses in giving and sponsor events.
The live auction raised $17,050. A percentage of all live auction bids go to the B&G Club, but in the case of the ‘wine tree,’ 100% of the bid went to the club.
This year’s event was organized by the B&G Club board of directors: President Bob Macaulay, Jerry Lebovitz, Jessica Trettin, Shawna Petrushkin, Barker, Eric Wood and unit director Jennifer Simmons.
Other event volunteers included Christy Smith, Donna Smith, Jessica Steele, Tammy VanRossen, Trish Poffenberger, Tami Michel, Katherine Emerick, Jim Elliott and Laura Norman. DJ Albert Figueroa, of Fig Productions provided music and auctioneer Tim Sisil encouraged bidders to “bid high and bid often.”
Included in the printed program was a special tribute. “Archie Macaulay will long be remembered for his tireless efforts, along with others, in establishing the B&G Club of Oakhurst over 17 years ago.” Macaulay recently passed away at the age of 88. His grandson Bob is the current president of the board of directors of the B&G Club.
Comments