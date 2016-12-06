Community News

Fundraiser drawing
The Friends of the Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park are holding a fundraising drawing. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20, with the drawing to be held Feb. 24, 2017. Ticket holders have a chance to win an original Jane Gyer watercolor, two-night stay at Redwoods in Yosemite Rental, one-night stay at Tenaya Lodge with breakfast, a barbecue, and a turquoise necklace and earrings set. Tickets can be purchased at Oakhurst Giftworks and Central Valley Community Bank.
Surrogate Parents
The Madera County Superintendent of Schools is looking for volunteers and will host a free surrogate parent training 3-6 p.m., Dec. 12, at the Instructional Support & Conference Center (1105 S. Madera Avenue). This training will focus on certifying individuals to become surrogate parents, someone appointed to represent a student (ages 1-21) for the purpose of their Individualized Education Program (IEP). Refreshments and materials will be provided.
Details/registration: Yvette Torres at ytorres@maderacoe.us or (559) 662-4665.
Secret Santas
An unidentified man surprised a Vons shopper (a woman in a wheelchair) by paying for more than $170 worth of Thanksgiving fixings she planned to purchase. A couple days later, a woman picked up the difference for a male shopper who didn’t have enough to cover his groceries at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.
Art supplies drive
A fundraising drive is underway through December to raise money for art supplies to be sent with students from the Youth With a Mission (YWAM) program on their trip to Greece, which they can hand out to Syrian refugees. Lindsey Preciado-Weaver, who set up the drive, said art is a valuable cathartic experience, and will use the funds to create small art kits.
To donate, stop by Allard’s Art in Fresno, 5350 N. Blackstone Ave., and let an employee know you’d like to give money to the Refugee Art Supply Drive; or call Allard’s at (559) 225-1500 and ask to purchase “Allard Bucks,” with 100% of it going to the drive.
Crystal Tower
The Madera County Compact will award a county business the Crystal Tower Award acknowledging outstanding partnerships with schools in Madera County. The public is invited to attend. Details/reservations: Jackie Whaley (559) 662-3875 or jwhaley@maderacoe.us.
Wine, toys & coats
The 10th annual Toys for Tots Wine Tasting will be held 6-9 p.m., Dec. 8, at the Queen’s Inn Wine Bar. Bring a toy worth $15 or donate that amount, and enjoy the tasting of eight wines. Toys will be collected at the Queen’s Inn through Dec. 11. The Enlightened Cupcake and light appetizers will be offered.
Idle Hour Winery’s 3rd Annual Warm Coat/Sweater Drive will take place 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., daily through December. Drop off a warm coat or sweater and receive 10% off your wine purchase at the Oakhurst winery throughout December. Wine club members receive 30% off any purchase with donation.
Details: (559) 760-9090.
Comments