Obituary - Kenneth Michael Jordan

Kenneth Michael Jordan died Nov. 27, 2016, at the age of 59. He was born in Compton on Jan. 22, 1957, to David Wesley, Sr., and Jean Adell.
A resident of Coarsegold for nearly 30 years, he was employed with the U.S. Forest Service for 41 years before retiring in 2014 as Superintendent of the Sierra Hotshots.
Mr. Jordan enjoyed spending time outdoors hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, and was passionate about mentoring youth, writing stories and music, serving Sierra Pines Church and community, and was committed to missionary work around the world.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Charlotte; his parents of San Diego; siblings David Wesley Jr., DeeAnn and Michael of San Diego, and Brent of Las Vegas; his children Staci and husband Josh of Denver, Jodi Marr and husband Becher of Coarsegold, Heather Gamble and husband Tauren of Coarsegold; Chris Wild and wife Brandy of Eureka, Jessica Hollander and husband Jeff of Heiskell, Tennessee, Garrett Wild of Willow Creek, and Joel Wild of Coarsegold; and seven grandchildren, Makaya, Malakai, Jonah, Jayna, Noah, Miah and Will.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at Mountain Christian Center in Oakhurst with a reception following at Sierra Pines Church.
Cards and/or condolences can be sent to The Jordan Family, C/O Sierra Pines Church, P. O. Box 2383, Oakhurst, 93644.
