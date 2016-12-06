Enrollment open for Covered California

Until Dec. 15, Californians without health insurance or those with an existing plan through Covered California can enroll or renew their coverage.
Those with an existing plan who take no action by that day will have their coverage automatically renewed at the same level.
Coverage will begin Jan. 1 next year, through 11 health insurance companies: Anthem Blue Cross of California, Kaiser Permanente, Blue Shield of California, Chinese Community Health Plan, Health Net, L.A. Care Health Plan, Valley Health Plan, Western Health Advantage, Oscar Health Plan of California, Sharp Health Plan, and Molina Healthcare.
Covered California offers various tiers of coverage, with a new shop and compare tool that offers ways to display health and dental plans separately, so the public has more information to help choose the option that works best for their needs.
Details: CoveredCA.com or (800) 300-1506.
Staff Report
