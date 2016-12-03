Coarsegold man, a father of 10, dies in tree cutting accident

Nash Mayer, a 40-year-old beloved husband, father and Coarsegold resident, was killed Dec. 1 in a tree cutting accident in Mariposa County, and a fundraising webpage has been set up to help his family as they cope with their loss.
Mayer, according to interviews with his family on ABC30, had been a tree cutter for 16 years to help provide for his family and 10 children.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said Mayer was on the ground in the county, helping with a dead pine tree when it fell on him, killing him instantly.
“At first it was just disbelief,” Morgan Mayer, Nash Mayer’s eldest son told ABC30. “I said over and over again, ‘not not my dad. There has to be some mistake.’”
“Nash Mayer was a well respected man and was always the life of the party,” said Rachel Holden, who set up the donation page. “His smile would warm any room he walked into ... This is our chance to give back, to make a difference in the lives of this sweet family.”
Mayer’s 10 children range in age from 20 years to 4 months old.
To help his family, readers can click here to make an online donation. Donations are also accepted in the form of clothing and other items, with the sizes needed on that website.
