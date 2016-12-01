Phillips returns home, and Medina wakes up after devastating wrecks

Earlier this year, the lives of Haley Phillips, 20, and Nic Medina, 19, changed forever in separate car crashes that left each of them comatose for weeks.
The two have shared similar journeys to recovery, after they were both airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno with severe head trauma and other injuries. Phillips was in a tragic wreck Sept. 13, while Medina's similarly fateful crash happened Oct. 28.
Diagnoses for both were initially devastating, with them not expected to wake for months. But there are positive signs, as support continues to flow in from the Mountain Area.
Though Phillips, from Coarsegold, required brain surgery, she was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital for rehabilitation, and family friend Tracy Marr said she is returning home Friday to get ready for Christmas.
“Yes Haley Phillips is finally going home and she is very excited and ready,” Marr wrote on Facebook. “She says she’s happy she’s going to be home for Christmas and so are we.”
Michelle Sullivan confirmed by phone that Phillips, her daughter, would return home Friday.
Medina, also from Coarsegold, is showing positive signs as well.
Martha Medina, his mother, wrote on Facebook that on Thursday, her son was also transported to Valley Children’s for rehabilitation and everyone should be ready for a party when he’s fully recovered.
“We were told he wouldn’t wake for (six to 12 months), if ever,” Medina wrote. “That was crushing to say the least, but they were wrong and we are so thankful. Nic has been slowly waking ... Nic is an amazing kid with so much left to offer this beautiful world and I’d love all the prayers and positive energy you can muster up for our baby.”
To help the Phillips family with medical expenses, an online donation site is available by clicking here.
For Medina, donations are also available online by clicking here.
