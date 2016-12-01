Tioga, Glacier Point roads closed for season

Tioga and Glacier Point roads in Yosemite National Park are closed for the season, park officials announced Thursday.
The series of storm systems that passed through the Yosemite Area over the last several weeks have resulted in snow accumulation throughout the park. These roads close each fall and remain closed throughout the winter months until weather conditions permit reopening in the spring next year.
Yosemite National Park is open year-round with snow removal on all other roads within the park. Highway 120 West, Highway 140, and Highway 41 remain open year-round and provide access to Yosemite Valley. The Hetch Hetchy Road is open for day use throughout the winter months.
All roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures due to hazardous driving conditions. All motorists are required to carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive, while driving in the park during the winter months.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200.
NPS
