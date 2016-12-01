Coarsegold’s Clothing Swap

Coarsegold 4-H is committed to volunteering and providing community service to people in our community. Our mission is to make the best better as our 4-H pledge states, ” (I) pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health for better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”
On Thursday, from 3-5 p.m., Dec. 8, we will hold our second annual Mountain Area Clothing Swap at the Coarsegold Community Center (corner of Hwy 41/Morava Rd). This event is open to the public and everyone is welcome. We are asking for donations of gently used clothing and shoes, and in turn, anyone who would like them may have them at no cost. This is an opportunity to redistribute clothing and shoes just before the holiday season to help those in need of these items, or to use money they would have spent on clothing and shoes to purchase other needed items or gifts for friends and family.
In addition to this Clothing Swap, we put another project out there for anyone. It is called Random Acts of Christmas Kindness (R-A-C-K). Please consider being kind to others who are less fortunate. You may wish someone well, help a neighbor with chores, or buy groceries, provide firewood, or other needed items for someone in need, or perform any other random act of kindness. But always be cautious of your surroundings and never put yourself in danger to do this. If done right, our hope is that your kindness will be paid forward to someone else. Who knows, you may be the one R-A-C-Ked.
Happy holidays and may you all be safe, happy, and keep warm during this winter season.
Our leaders are Pat Strimling and Karl Hussey. If you would like to join our 4-H, you can call Pat at (559) 683-5149 or Karl at (559) 641-2781. Anyone can join. You don’t have to be a student at Coarsegold Elementary to be a member of Coarsegold 4-H, you can live anywhere in Madera County as long as you can come to our meetings. You can also follow us on Facebook. Our club meetings are 7 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at the Coarsegold Community Center.
Comments