Sierra Meadows concert

Sierra Meadows in conjunction with Coolwater offers the final concert of the year featuring Tony Furtado, 8 p.m., Dec. 9 inside the clubhouse. Dawn Pliche and Willow Creek Catering will sell food and drink beginning at 7 p.m.
Furtado is known as a soulful singer, a wide-ranging songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele. He has performed throughout the world at top venues and has appeared at such prestigious music festivals as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Jazz Aspen, Kerrville Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Sisters Folk Festival, San Jose Jazz Festival and countless others.
“I love playing live,” he said. “All my energy is focused on the love of playing music and rolling with the moment. It’s a give and take from the audience to the stage, and back. And the music that is created is something that otherwise might not occur without that flow.”
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Details and tickets: sierrameadows.ticketspice.com/tony-furtado
Staff Report
