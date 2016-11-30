Art drive underway for YWAM trip to Greece

Until the end of December, a fundraising drive is underway that will raise money for art supplies to be sent with students from the Youth With a Mission (YWAM) program on their trip to Greece, which they will provide to Syrian refugees.
Lindsey Preciado-Weaver, who set up the drive, said art is a valuable cathartic experience.
“There are so many children and adults who are traumatized, bored, and need an outlet in these camps,” Preciado-Weaver said. “Art can be an incredibly cathartic and healing process ... I know Greece is a world away but this is my small way of sharing hope and solidarity.”
To donate, the public can stop by Allard’s Art in Fresno, 5350 N. Blackstone Ave., and let an employee know they’d like to give money to the Refugee Art Supply Drive. People can also call Allard’s at (559) 225-1500 and ask to purchase “Allard Bucks,” with 100% of it going to the drive.
Preciado-Weaver said she’ll use the funds to create small art kits so YWAM students can hand them out to refugees.
Staff report
