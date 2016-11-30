Thieves make off with North Fork landmark

Sometime between Nov. 20 and 28, a bronze plaque that marked North Fork as the “exact center of California” was stolen, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported this week.
The plaque was donated by the North Fork History Group in 1998. It was attached in a large piece of granite that sat alongside Italian Bar Road in North Fork just east of Road 225.
The sheriff’s office has yet to identify any suspects, but know they used a prying tool to remove the plaque from the rock. A member of the North Fork History Group reported the loss of the plaque, and was saddened by the theft, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (559) 675-7770.
