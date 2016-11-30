Tenaya Lodge lights up the holidays

This past weekend was a moment of both celebration and an outpouring of support for children at Tenaya Lodge, as the resort, with help from guest of honor Jamie Parmer, lit up its widely-loved holiday tree and collected toys to help out needy families.
Parmer, 6 from Coarsegold, recently completed three years of treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at Valley Children’s Hospital. Tenaya Lodge invited Parmer and his family to help light their holiday tree on Nov. 26, and held a toy collection drive in his honor, with more than 100 toys collected and donated to the hospital.
Following the ceremony, Parmer and his family - parents John and Becky, older brother Andrew, and sister Jasmine - enjoyed a holiday sleepover hosted by the resort.
Paul Ratchford, Tenaya Lodge’s general manager, said the resort wished to make the holidays special for families, and even more so for the Parmers, who suffered the loss of their older son Peyton earlier this year.
During the event, Santa paid children a visit, and guests of the packed lobby enjoyed an evening full of holiday cheer.
Staff report
