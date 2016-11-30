Specialty health care services are expanding at Community Care – Oakhurst

Dr. Stephen DeSantis, a board-certified general surgeon, has joined the Adventist Health Clinic in Oakhurst and board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Jonathan Mayer is expected to join in the next few weeks.
DeSantis is currently on the medical staff at Madera Hospital. For 33 years, he’s been performing general surgery, including laparoscopic and breast surgeries. He also performs hernia repairs and cares for patients with stomach cancer and gall bladder issues.
“In high school, I didn’t know what I wanted to be,” DeSantis said. “But then, we had a Career Day and I walked in on a session where a doctor was talking about the study of medicine. I was always good at biology, so I knew this is what I was meant to do.”
DeSantis, who lives near Ahwahnee, grew up in Burbank and stayed in the area to receive his education, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Zoology and a Masters in Biology from University of California, Los Angeles. He earned his medical degree from UCLA School of Medicine, and completed an internship and residency training at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center in Torrance. He is board-certified through the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of American College of Surgeons.
DeSantis is married and in his free time, he enjoys fishing, hiking, gardening and playing the guitar and banjo.
He may be reached at Community Care – Oakhurst, 48677 Victoria Lane, (559) 683-2711, OakhurstCare.com.
