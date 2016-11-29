Community View - week of December 1

Don’t miss Yosemite High School’s latest production of the classic Our Town. In this scene seniors Dylan Thacker (George) and Elise Keeler (Emily) are sweethearts enjoying a beverage. Set in the fictional small American town of Grover’s Corners from 1901 to 1913, it’s the story of life - falling in love, marriage and death - as seen through the eyes of the town’s citizens. Because the stage is stark, with no props or scenery, actions are mimed and the acting is truly all there is. The show will run for three nights, 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-3, in the school’s theater. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students without ASB cards and $5 for students with ASB cards or children under 14. Details: (559) 683-4667.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
Officials and deputies with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office spent time speaking with community residents and answering questions Nov. 23 during the Doughnut with a Deputy event at Judy’s Donuts in Oakhurst. “It’s great to be able to speak with the sheriffs and get a sense of the community, to really get a finger on the pulse of what’s going on,” Oakhurst resident Gus Arredondo said. “They made us aware of what may be problems in our area and how to be more aware in the community. It’s really a great thing.” Sgt. Larry Rich added, “I think it’s awesome we can have these events so people come out and meet us. The citizens are eyes and ears for us. Especially with the way things are going nowadays, I think (Sheriff Jay Varney) does a great job connecting us with the public and putting us in the community. We really feel like we’re part of it.”
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Oakhurst Grocery Outlet cashier Toni Barton bags up groceries in the location’s new paper bags, a recent addition after California voters banned single-use plastic bags when they approved Proposition 67 in November. That means customers can either bring their own bags, or purchase recycled, reusable paper ones from most stores for 10 cents a bag. “I think it’s a great law,” customer Ricky Wilson said. “They’re biodegradable, and plastic isn’t ... I don’t mind the 10 cents. It’s not much. If it helps, it’s worth it.”
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Oakhurst dentists Rodney Peter, Dennis Jones (retired), Ryan Franklin, Robert Brossi, Anna Marie Grady and their hygienists will donate their services to members of the community who do not have dental insurance during the 23rd Free Dentistry Day, 8 a.m. - noon, Friday, Dec. 2, at Dr. Peter’s office, 49255 Golden Oak Loop. Treatments are offered for adults and children who don’t have dental insurance or can’t afford to see a dentist. Only a filling, treating a toothache or an extraction will be offered, and cleanings on children under 14. The lab will do minor repairs on dentures and partials. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Rodney Peter, office manager Cindy Muehlenbeck, YHS senior Trevor Peter (who has taken this event on as his senior project), and dental hygienist Francine Russo. Details: (559) 683-4544.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The Toucan Barbet, one of the truly special birds of Ecuador, will be among the many avian species Matthew Matthiessen will feature in his slide presentation, “Ants and Umbrellas: The Amazing Birds of Ecuador,” at the Mariposa Methodist Church, 7 p.m., Dec. 8. His presentation will focus mostly on birds of the cloud forest in the western highlands. The program is free and the public is welcome. December Audubon field trips include the annual Christmas bird counts in the central Sierra foothill and mountain area communities. The Oakhurst bird count is scheduled for Dec. 16; the Mariposa count, Dec. 17; and the Yosemite CBC, Dec. 18. Details: yosemiteaudubon.org, (209) 742-5579 or (209) 966-2547.
Matthew Matthiessen
Submitted Photo