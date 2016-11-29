Civic leader Macaulay dies

Archie Macaulay, 88, one of the founders of the Oakhurst Boys & Girls Club and the recipient of the prestigious Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award, died Nov. 22 after a brief illness.
During the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce’s Installation Dinner on Jan. 17, 2014, Macaulay received the organization’s highest and most prestigious honor - The Lifetime Achievement Award - for his many years of dedicated volunteer work for the betterment of the community.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is designed to recognize persons who have participated in the community for no less than 20 years and have provided extraordinary service to the community and the chamber.
A long time chamber member, Macaulay was named the chamber’s 2003 Man of the Year for his work in the community.
Macaulay, a 36-year resident of the Mountain Area, will long be remembered for his tireless efforts, along with Angelo Pizelo and Harry Baker, Jr., in establishing the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst nearly 17 years ago. He had been to Scotland for an international Rotary conference and clearly remembers the international Rotary leader telling everyone to return home and do something positive for their communities.
“I started thinking about that and I called a meeting of all the service clubs’ presidents and we came up with the idea of a boys and girls club for the community,” Macaulay said at the chamber’s 2014 dinner. “I took it from there and decided that is what we needed to do ... the club is a great place for children to go after school, instead of to an empty house.”
Following his father’s lead and interests, Macaulay’s son, Doug, helped raise funds for the B&G Club, and Archie’s grandson, Bob, is the current B&G Club board president.
Macaulay is a past president of the Oakhurst Community Center board of directors, a former member of the Sierra Senior Center board, the Education Enhancement Foundation and the Oakhurst Noon Rotary Club. In addition to the Boys & Girls Club, Macaulay and his wife Carol were supporters of many Mountain Area organizations including the chamber, Rotary and Mountain Organists.
After receiving the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Macaulay reminisced about the first time he and his wife Carol made a weekend visit to Oakhurst about 20 years earlier and decided they wanted to live here.
He said the community has been very good to him and his wife and he was happy to do everything he could over the years for the community.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my life in Oakhurst,” Macaulay said.
Born Jan. 7, 1928, in Vancouver where he worked as a street car conductor as a young man, Macaulay eventually went to Pepperdine University, graduating in 1950. In 1960, Macaulay and his wife moved to Thousand Oaks where he taught every grade from kindergarten through eighth grade.
It was during this time, having a passion for politics, that he became president of the district teacher’s association as well as the California Teachers Association, where he served on the state board of directors.
In 1972, his wife Lillian passed away, and in 1974 he married Carol Mayberry.
They moved to Oakhurst in 1980 from Pismo Beach. He worked on behalf of teachers state-wide as a negotiator for the California Teacher’s Association before retiring in 1992.
A memorial service was held for Mr. Macaulay on Nov. 26 at the Positive Living Center in Oakhurst.
The family has requested that remembrances in honor of Macaulay be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, P.O. Box 295, Oakhurst, 93644.
