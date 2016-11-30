John Reed will run for supervisor

John Reed, Oakhurst realtor, contractor and current member of the Madera County Planning Commission representing District 5, has announced he will run for District 5 supervisor in 2018.
In a prepared statement, Reed, a 45-year county resident, said he was asked by current District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler to seek the position in the November 2018 election when Wheeler steps down after serving three terms.
Reed, 68, has worked closely with Wheeler for many years and has been on his advisory team since he took office.
“Supervisor Wheeler has asked me to continue the work he has started,” Reed said. “For the past 10 years, he has done a remarkable job as Madera County supervisor for the mountain and foothill communities. During his term county government has become more people friendly, the bureaucracy has become more efficient and county staff has begun treating citizens as clients and customers.”
Reed said changing how government works is an ongoing process and there is much more that can and should be done.
“Supervisor Wheeler continues to make progress, but he only has two years left before he retires,” Reed said in his statement. “I know I can pick up where he leaves off and I will enjoy the work. I promised Supervisor Wheeler that if enough people give me their blessing, I will run in 2018. I know how government works, I know how to make it work for individuals, I know how to make it work efficiently and fairly, and I am happy to do it. First I must be elected and that I cannot do alone. If I have the support of the community, I will get the job done.”
Reed said he deeply appreciates the chance to serve the citizens of District 5.
“I am humbled by Supervisor Wheeler’s trust in me and I would love the opportunity to use my experience to continue making Madera County more helpful and responsive to the needs of our residents,” Reed said.
In addition to his service on the planning commission, Reed is a member of the Madera County Assessment Appeals Board, Chairman of the Transportation Commission Citizen’s Oversight Committee, vice-chair of the Maintenance District 22 Citizen’s Advisory Committee, and previously served as commissioner and chairman of the Water Advisory Commission for the county. From 1992 to 1995, he served as chairman of the county-wide General Plan Update Committee, tasked with writing a new General Plan for the county.
Reed first worked in Oakhurst in 1973 as a union carpenter helping to build Yosemite High School. He started his general contractor business in 1975 and by 1980 was one of the largest employers in Eastern Madera County with more than 70 employees.
He built Oak Park on Highway 49, the Grant Mercantile building (originally Yosemite Bank), the Dos Robles building on Crane Valley Road (426), numerous subdivisions and dozens of homes. In 1986 he obtained his real estate license and as office manager, helped Realty World Ditton (later Century 21) grow into the largest real estate firm in the area. He served as president of the Yosemite Gateway Board of Realtors in 1991 and was named Realtor of the Year in 1994.
In 2002 he formed MVP Commercial, a full service commercial real estate office and in 2009 he created Alternative Septic Systems that produces irrigation grade water from septic systems.
Reed currently lives in Oakhurst with his wife Susan.
Reed has a website, supervisorjohnreed2018.com, where those interested can find more information about him and his years of experience working with county government. On the site you are able to send him questions and suggestions and tell him what issues you feel are facing the county or concern you directly.
Reed is the second person to announce interest in Wheeler’s supervisor seat. Marc Sobel announced in September that he will run for the position. Sobel, who manages several vacation rentals in Bass Lake, has been critical of county government over the years. He has served as president of the Bass Lake Homeowners Association and as a director with the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce.
