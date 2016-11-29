News Briefs - week of December 1

Coarsegold tree lighting
A Christmas tree lighting will be held 5-8 p.m., Dec. 3, at the Coarsegold Community Center (35610 Highway 41). Come for Santa, food and fun.
Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Believe in Christmas
The Golden Chain Theatre will perform a holiday musical variety show, Believe in Christmas, the weekend of Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees are at 2.
Directed by James Mierkey, the show captures the warmth, joy and magic of the holidays, featuring vocal arrangements of some of the biggest Christmas songs. The audience can join in a caroling sing-along with top GCT vocalists. Warm drinks and decadent desserts will be available for purchase.
Tickets, available at the door, are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students (13-18 years of age) and active military (with ID), $8 for children 4-12, and free for those 3 and under.
Details: (559) 683-7112, or goldenchaintheatre.org.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
A Charlie Brown Christmas, directed by Heather Sconce will be performed at the Sierra Pines Church the weekend of Dec. 16-18, Friday and Saturday shows at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. A delicious Christmas feast will be served as the audience enjoys spending time with their favorite characters - Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pig Pen, Sally and Snoopy.
Ticket prices for dinner and show on Friday and Saturday night, $18 for adults, $15 students (those 10 and under), and seniors. Sunday matinee with dessert and specialty holiday drinks, $12.
Tickets are available at charliebrownchristmastickets.com.
Details: Sierra Pines Church, (559) 683-2882.
Bass Lake court
Effective Jan. 30, 2017, the Madera Superior Court, Bass Lake Division, will return to full-time status, holding court Monday through Thursday.
Jury trials will once again be scheduled and heard at the Bass Lake Court. The Bass Lake Division will begin hearing all traffic matters occurring within Eastern Madera County, including misdemeanor traffic matters.
Criminal matters will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and traffic matters will be scheduled on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.
Drive Smart
The last Age Well Drive Smart class of the year will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 8, at the California Highway Patrol office in Oakhurst.
Reserve your seat: Officer Kaci Lutz, (559) 658-6611.
Share the Warmth
Until Dec. 30, the Ferrellgas office at 40356 Oak Park Way in Oakhurst is accepting donations of coats, hats, gloves, and scarves of any kind for its “Share the Warmth” program.
The items will be donated to Mountain Area charities to help those who need warm clothes during the cold winter season.
Details: (559) 683-4336.
Opening ceremony
The public is invited to the Zendo opening ceremony of the The Bodhi Oak Zen Center in Oakhurst, 2 p.m., Dec. 10. A reception will follow.
The center is located at 40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-l.
Details: (559) 642-7470, or mamacneil@sti.net.
Volunteer of the Year
Judy Johnson of Bass Lake was named Volunteer of the Year for The California Invasive Plant Council at the group’s annual symposium. She was honored for her work since 2003 in controlling the Yellow Starthistle in Eastern Madera County.
Flu shots Friday
On Friday Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Madera County Public Health office at 40325 Highway 41 in Oakhurst will be giving out flu shots at the cost of $5 a shot. The shots are available by appointment only.
Details: (559) 675-7893.
