Vandalism outbreak: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Nov. 21-27

On Nov. 21, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of burglary and vandalism throughout Oakhurst. Burglary was reported in the 40000 block of Highway 41, followed by vandalism in the 40000 block of Road 425A, 40000 block of Oak Park Way, and 40000 block of Highway 41, all of it in the span of four hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with no arrests made.
Those were some of the 57 calls made to the sheriff’s office for the week of Nov. 21 - 27, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Nov. 21: Mail theft reported in the 50000 block of Deer Meadow Way.
☆ Nov. 21: Lost property reported at a business in the area of Road 426 and Highway 41.
☆ Nov. 21: Vandalism was reported at a home in the 40000 block of Road 425A.
☆ Nov. 22: A person was bitten by a dog at Yosemite Southgate Hotel, but didn’t wish to file a report and declined medical attention.
☆ Nov. 22: A purse was stolen in the 48000 block of Victoria Lane.
☆ Nov. 23: A deputy responded to the Oakhurst Post Office in regards to an attempt to ship marijuana. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ Nov. 25: A protective health call was made in the 46000 block of Beechwood Drive.
☆ Nov. 25: Medications were reportedly stolen in the 49000 block of Pierce Drive.
☆ Nov. 26: Mail theft was reported in the area of Quail Ridge Road and Road 426.
Coarsegold
☆ Nov. 21: Theft was reported at a home in the 31000 block of Hogans Mountain Road.
☆ Nov. 21: Theft was reported in the Coarsegold area.
☆ Nov. 21: A purse was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 42000 block of Winchester Way.
☆ Nov. 24: Trespassing reported in the 43000 block of Glacier Lane. Two people had outstanding warrants; one was cited and the other booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Nov. 26: A man in possession of a methamphetamine pipe was reportedly making threats at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. Charges to be filed with the District Attorney’s Office.
North Fork
☆ Nov. 22: A man in the 57000 block of Road 225 was put under arrest for public intoxication.
☆ Nov. 23: Residential burglary reported in the 5400 block of Sequoia Circle.
Bass Lake
☆ Nov. 23: A vacation home in the 54000 block of Crane Valley was burglarized.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 57 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Nov. 21 - Nov. 27, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
