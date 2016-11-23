Mountain Area restaurants, winery to get prime time showcase Saturday on FOX

“DineOut Along the Road,” a video series that gives viewers a taste of top-quality restaurants, wineries, and other culinary treasures throughout Central California, will showcase four Mountain Area locations at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on KMPH FOX 26.
The four businesses to be included are: Idle Hour Winery, Mike’s Iron Horse BBQ, Ducey’s on the Lake, and South Gate Brewing Company.
In a story on FresnoBee.com earlier this month, series host Raymond O’Canto said he was excited that the show - which has visited places like Sanger, Mariposa, and Shaver Lake - is able to highlight the hidden gems of Central California.
“What I love is that this gives us a voice to share the stories of the San Joaquin Valley with people all over the world,” O’Canto said.
Tony Diaz, food and beverage manager of Ducey’s on the Lake, said the restaurant’s staff were excited to be on DineOut.
“This is a great opportunity to show off the menu, show what we do, and let people in the Central Valley who don’t know we, or these other restaurants on the show, are here,” Diaz said. “I think it will help generate a lot of business.”
Episodes can also be seen by visiting dineouttv.com.
Staff Report
