Mountain Area businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday Nov. 26

A dozen Mountain Area retailers are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, with everything from free tote bags to deep discounts and prize giveaways designed to bring in business to compete against larger chain stores.
Joelle Leder, executive director of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, said Small Business Saturday is one of the best economic benefits for the Mountain Area in the holiday season.
“Small Business Saturday is a way for small companies to thrive by bringing in local support,” Leder said. “It’s truly a great way for customers up here to come check out mountain businesses and keep money here in our community, which benefits all of us.”
Anne Driscoll, owner of Branches Books & Gifts, said for the entire day, her store will hand out snacks, take 15% off any purchase (not already discounted) and hold free item giveaways as well as a drawing for a $50 gift card.
Alongside that, Branches will also host a book signing from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. for Oakhurst filmmaker and MET Cinema owner Matt Sconce’s new book “Stormbreaker,” she said, as well as a showcase for mountain artist Gay Abarbanell from 1 - 3 p.m.
“Small Business Saturday is super wonderful for our community and all small business across America,” said Driscoll, a longtime advocate for the marketing effort that began in 2010 through founding partner American Express. “It really helps support local retailers who do a lot of donations towards schools and community events. It’s a wonderful thing to be supported by our community and try to give something back too.”
Along with Branches, 11 other Mountain Area businesses have signed up with special offers on Small Business Saturday:
☆ Dorsey’s Hallmark, 4044 Highway 49, will offer sales on Christmas gift wrap, boxed cards, as well as a buy one get one 50% off on those items. There will be a sidewalk sale, along with free gift bags filled with $60 in gifts for any purchase of $50 or more. (559) 683-3006.
☆ Sullivan’s Tire Pros, 40126 Highway 49, will order and sell every Bridgestone, Firestone, General and Contiental brand tire at cost. (559) 683-5900.
☆ Western Sierra Nursery & Gifts, 49266 Golden Oak Drive, will give away a cut Christmas tree as well as holiday gift shop specials starting at 9 a.m. The popular soil sale, for buy three get one free, will also be held Saturday only. (559) 683-8476.
☆ A Moment in Time Photography, 40366 Highway 41, will be open on Saturday and offer free photo booth pictures. (559) 641-1500.
☆ Back 2 Basics Clothing, 40120 Highway 41, will have a drawing for a $20 gift card along with in-store specials. (559) 683-5696.
☆ North Shore Clothing & Accessories, 40034 Highway 49, will have a sale both on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. (559) 642-3898.
☆ Oakhurst Feed and Pet Supply, 40119 Enterprise Drive, will have a pajama party from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., with a huge savings on a multitude of items, most starting at 40% off. At 9:01 a.m. the discounts drop to 20% off. Coffee, tea, juice, and pastries will be available. (559) 683-7977.
☆ Oakhurst Giftworks, 49027 Road 426, opens at 9 a.m. with $5 coupon giveaways for any $20 purchase, with in-store specials and refreshments. (559) 683-7845.
☆ Pak & Page, 40108 Highway 49, will have sales promotions from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (559) 692-2200.
☆ Sierra Mercantile Clothing Store, 40135 Highway 41, will have a drawing for a $50 gift card from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Earrings will be two for $10, alongside 20% off regular items. (559) 683-5777.
☆ Steve’s Pet Shop, at its new location on 49333 Road 426, will have their own version of “Price is Right” game PLINKO ready to go as well as prize giveaways and big sales. (559) 683-5222.
Small Business Saturday is a promotion launched in 2010 by American Express to help promote and grow small shops in communities across the nation. Click here for more information.
