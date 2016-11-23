Nursing assistant training program in Mariposa

The John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa will offer an eight-week paid Nursing Assistant Training Program starting Feb. 27.
A limited number of positions are available for this program which will provide on-the-job training in which trainees are hired as temporary employees at $10 an hour. Upon satisfactory completion of the educational requirements and successfully passing the state’s nursing assistant exam, trainees will continue as a JCF employee, and their hourly rate increases to $11.28, the base rate of pay for Level I Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs).
The application submittal deadline is Dec. 28.
The District provides trainees’ books, a uniform, equipment, fingerprinting fee and the state’s certification test fee.
Persons applying for this job training program must meet the state’s criteria for nursing assistant certification as well as the district’s employment criteria, which includes a background check, drug and alcohol testing, and a physical.
For those who would like to learn more about being a nursing assistant, the training program, and the state’s criteria for Nursing Assistant certification, two informational meetings will be held and those interested are urged to attend one of the meetings. The first meeting will be held on 10 - 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, and the second 10 - 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The meetings will take place in the district’s board room, located in the hospital’s administration building, in the back parking lot of the hospital at 5189 Hospital Road, Mariposa.
Application and information on the program are available at: www.jcf-hospital.com.
Details: District Human Resources Department, (209) 966-3631, ext. 247 or ext. 237.
John C. Fremont Healthcare District
