Staying safe during the holidays

The number of residential fires on Thanksgiving is more than double the average of all other days of the year combined, with 72% caused by cooking. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) provides a few reminders on how to take extra precautions and stay safe:
☆ Have a kitchen fire extinguisher handy, and never use water on a grease fire.
☆ Start with a clean oven and stovetop to reduce the risks of a grease fire.
☆ Clear the range of anything flammable, including dish towels, pot holders, packaging and recipe cards.
☆ Don’t leave an operating stovetop unattended, especially if frying, grilling, or broiling.
☆ Supervise children in the kitchen and make sure nothing is hanging from the stove that would tempt young hands.
☆ Check the connections to all appliances.
Cooking is by far the leading cause of residential fires on Thanksgiving - more cooking fires occur on this holiday than any other day of the year. Another 9% are caused by heating sources such as fireplaces and space heaters. PG&E reminds customers never to heat your home with an oven or stove. In addition to being fire hazards, they lack the proper venting and could cause carbon monoxide to build up to life-threatening levels.
Here’s a few more tips on how to stay safe these holidays:
☆ Make sure the flue is open on your fireplace in case you decide to light a fire. The ventilation keeps carbon monoxide from entering the home.
☆ Create a household emergency plan, and share it with house guests.
☆ Install or check carbon monoxide detectors to warn when concentration levels of the gas are high. As of 2011, all California single-family homes are required to have such a detector, and the batteries should be replaced at least twice a year. Most detectors have a shelf life of five to seven years.
