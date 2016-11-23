Dozens enjoy Doughnut with a Deputy

The second iteration of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office’s Doughnut with a Deput event brought dozens to Judy’s Donuts of Oakhurst Wednesday morning, as community connections were strengthened while smiles, as well as honorary badges for youngsters, were handed out in droves.
“I think it’s awesome we can have these events so people come out and meet us,” Sgt. Larry Rich said. “The citizens are eyes and ears for us. Especially with the way things are going nowadays, I think (Sheriff Jay Varney) does a great job connecting us with the public and putting us in the community. We really feel like we’re part of it.”
“It’s great to be able to speak with the sheriffs and get a sense of the community, to really get a finger on the pulse of what’s going on,” Oakhurst resident Gus Arredondo said. “They made us aware of what may be problems in our area and how to be more aware in the community. It’s really a great thing.”
Throughout the morning, Varney, Rich, and other deputies of various rank spent time speaking with numerous residents who dropped by Judy’s Donuts for coffee and a chat.
The next Doughnut with a Deputy event had yet to be scheduled, though Cmdr. Tyson Pogue said it would be sometime in the next month or two.
The first Doughnut with a Deputy was held Sept. 28, outside Zanders Coffee in Coarsegold.
