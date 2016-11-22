Thanksgiving blessings

Mom Taylor Dolzadelli held 11 month-old Damian, while Maribel, 4, waited patiently close by in the pastry line. Dolzadelli said she’s getting enough to feed a family of six, and wouldn’t know what she would do without the help of Manna House.
Gladys Williams will be spending Thanksgiving alone this year.
“You can tell the workers care and are very compassionate,” Williams said. “I’m on SSI and don’t get food stamps so this means a lot to me.”
Shawn Mesa worked as a server and store manager in Fresno before moving to the Mountain Area. He has been jobless for more than a year. “Manna House helps us out so much,” he said “I have five to feed at home, including two children, 8 and 9, so I’m very grateful for the help.”
Mike Hannon, 59, has been living in the back seat of his truck since June and hopes to land one of the apartments reserved for the homeless soon. He said he’s donated and volunteered at Manna House in the past, and tries to help out the homeless who are worse off than him.
Manna House volunteers handed out fruits, breads, pastries, chicken, candies, potatoes and vegetables to the 271 who signed up for the annual Thanksgiving give away the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Radiant smiles were everywhere - on the faces of those receiving and those giving.
Coarsegold Elementary School student Mikey Joice, 14, carefully placed heads of cabbages in open grocery bags. Mark Tuck, a retired Ford worker, carried groceries to waiting vehicles, calling his two years at Manna House a way to give back.
“Today is evidence of the blessings we have received,” food manager Bruce Bartlett said. “I really have to thank the community. They are so giving from the individuals to the bell ringers to the merchants to those coming up to me to ask what they can do to help ... it’s such a generous community ... the abundance of food and great weather has made everyone feel good.”
“I’m not Manna House,” director Tom Nicolulis said. “The volunteers aren’t Manna House. The board of directors aren’t Manna House ... it’s you, the community ... and the loving kindness that has allowed us to continue to serve those in need with dignity.”
June Clausen accompanied her best friend of three decades, Tara Terceiro, to collect groceries to make a special meal. It will be a very special Thanksgiving meal for the pair. Terceiro, who lives on SSI/disability, lost her significant other in August and will soon return to the Riverside area to live near her children and grandchildren.
“This is my last holiday in the mountains,” Terceiro said, giving her friend a huge hug. “Now, don’t get me started ...,” Clausen whispered, fighting back tears.
“For the time I’ve been here,” Terceiro added, “Manna House has truly been a blessing from God.”
Sign ups for the Manna House Christmas give away begin Dec. 1 and run through the 19th, with the give away, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dec. 20.
Manna House has been meeting its mission to minister to those in need with dignity for decades. It was founded in 1982 for the specific purpose of providing a Christian emergency food and clothing bank to the needy.
The non-profit organization can be found on Facebook and donations, which are tax deductible, can be made through PayPal.
Details: Manna House, (559) 683-6262.
