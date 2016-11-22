Christmas spirit hits the Mountain Area

The 25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting along with the Festival of Lights Parade takes place this Saturday at The Pines Village in Bass Lake.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with holiday music by DJ Fig, a holiday boutique, and a children’s bike raffle. The Parade of Lights, including fire engine with Santa, begins at 6 p.m., with the tree lighting at 7. Stop by the Cedar Room for free photos with Santa. There will be no photographer on site, so for photos, bring a camera or cell phone.
Ducey’s will offer two different types of soup at $5, and the Bass Lake Lion’s Club will sell hot cocoa, cookies and Kettlecorn. Admission is free at this “rain or shine” event.
The Pines Village Holiday Bazaar will be held 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Nov. 25-27 (goes to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26), in the conference center.
It’s a chance to begin your holiday shopping by browsing through handmade crafts, unique gifts, and artisan goods, while supporting area artists, craftsmen and vendors.
Details: Amy, (559) 641-2555, or basslake.com.
Tenaya Lodge this weekend
Sparkling lights and glittering ornaments ignite “oohs” and “ahhs” as Tenaya Lodge decks the halls at its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Nov. 26. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6:45 p.m. This year’s guest of honor, 6-year-old Jamie Parmer of Coarsegold, who just finished a three-year course of treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, will help the resort light the tree.
And so, while munching cookies, sipping cocoa and rubbing elbows with Santa, guests can marvel as the lodge’s towering, 35-foot tree is set aglow and the main lobby is transformed into a cheery holiday haven. Be sure to snap a photo with Santa from 7-9 p.m.
Staying true to green sensibilities, Tenaya “tops off” a Douglas Fir each year so the rest of the tree can continue to grow healthily for years to come.
A two-hour Ornament Decorating Workshop open to the public will be held Nov. 26, Dec. 21 and 23, where participants customize a set of six ornaments ($30 for package of six) or personalize stockings (at $10 per stocking) worthy of Santa’s workshop. Space is limited, reserve a spot by calling (559) 692-8985.
Details: (559) 692-8974, or tenayalodge.com/holidayevents.
Coarsegold tree lighting Nov. 26
Christmas festivities, sponsored by the Coarsegold Chamber of Commerce, will be held 5-9 p.m., Nov. 26, at the Coarsegold Historic Village. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available, with the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Word is that Santa will also be there.
Details: (559) 683-3900.
Christmas Bazaar Dec. 3
The annual Christmas Bazaar in North Fork will be held 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dec. 3 at North Fork Town Hall. Later that evening in North Fork Elementary School’s Kennedy Hall, beginning at 7 p.m., Songs of the Season, a Squirrel Cage Theatre event, will feature the North Fork Community Choir, the Minarets Choir, and the Sierra High Choral Company. The musical group Sugar Pine will also perform. Desserts and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.
Details: Christmas Bazaar, Cathey Thornburg, (559) 676-7766; “Songs of the Season,” Dave and Sue Novell (559) 877-2129.
Breakfast with Santa Dec. 3
Breakfast with Santa, presented by the Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis and the Children’s Museum of the Sierra will take place 7-11 a.m., Dec. 3, at the Oakhurst Community Center. The Marines will have Toys for Tots donations boxes there.
The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children age 5-12, and free for children under 5.
After breakfast and visits with Santa, stop by the Children’s Museum of the Sierra for Secret Santa Shopping 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., where children will receive Santa dollars to spend in the museum’s secret shopping area. Gift selections for mom, dad and siblings will be wrapped. The Secret Santa Store is free with admission or membership.
Details: Mike Lindman, (209) 742-7843.
Santa arrives in Oakhurst Dec. 3
Now that the community Christmas tree has arrived at the corner of Crane Valley Road (426) and Highway 41, all that awaits is the ceremonial arrival of Santa and the official lighting of the tree - all taking place Saturday, Dec. 3.
The activities will begin at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Sierra Tel, and hosted by Century 21 Ditton Realty and Victorian Village, festivities will include Christmas carols, beverages, cookies, a bounce house, and pony rides.
Highlights include the arrival of Santa (courtesy of Oakhurst Fire Station 12) at about 6 p.m., the lighting of the Christmas tree, and visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Details: Belinda Ditton, (559) 683-7653.
Another Coarsegold tree lighting Dec. 3
From 5 to 8 p.m., Dec. 3, American Legion Post 110 from Oakhurst, along with its Auxiliary, will host a tree lighting at the Coarsegold Community Center. During the event, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be present in a workshop for kids crafts as well as soup, cookies, chocolate, line dancing, a DJ, and a band. Raffles and other activities will also be held.
Christmas at Fresno Flats Dec. 4
Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park will host a Christmas Tea in the School House from 2-5 p.m., Dec. 4. Delicacies will be offered for sale at the traditional bake sale, and tours of Laramore-Lyman House will be available upon request. Santa will also put in an appearance atop an authentic sleigh from the Fresno Flats collection.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Reservations are highly recommended.
Tickets/details: Vicki, (559) 683-5854.
Tree Auction Dec. 4
The Bass Lake Event Center Lake View Room at the Pines Resort will be beautifully decorated with sparkling and glimmering trees, table top trees and wreaths during the 15th Annual Christmas Tree Auction, Sunday, Dec. 4. The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst and other area nonprofit service organizations.
Doors open at 3 p.m. for viewing of the 200 silent auction items, with the live auction getting underway at 5:30. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and champagne will be served throughout the event.
In past years, the event has raised a minimum of $10,000 for the Boys & Girls Club, which serves children from kindergarten through 18 years of age, providing them a safe haven and teaching them life skills in education, career, health and fitness, technology, character, leadership and the arts. The club is located at 40094 Indian Springs Road between Oakhurst Elementary and Oak Creek Intermediate schools.
Tickets for the auction can be purchased in advance for $40 from Foster & Parker Insurance and Macaulay & Associates. Tickets will be $45 at the door.
Details: (559) 683-9000.
Believe in Christmas
Golden Chain Theatre will perform a holiday musical variety show, Believe in Christmas, the weekend of Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees are at 2.
Directed by James Mierkey, the show captures the warmth, joy and magic of the holidays, featuring vocal arrangements of some of the biggest Christmas songs. The audience can join in a caroling sing-along with top GCT vocalists. Warm drinks and decadent special desserts will be available for purchase.
Tickets, available at the door, are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students (13-18 years of age) and active military (with ID), $8 for children 4-12, and free for those three and under.
Details: (559) 683-7112, or goldenchaintheatre.org.
Cowboy Christmas
The 5th Annual Cowboy Christmas Concert, featuring Tim Johnson, Bobby Black and Candie Cobb, will be held Dec. 10 at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church. There are two shows, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 6. Tickets are a suggested donation of $20.
Details: (559) 683-4673.
North Fork tree lighting Dec. 10
Christmas tree lighting festivities, with the theme Dr. Seuss’ Whoville, begins with a parade at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 10, followed by the town tree lighting at 6. Santa will be waiting at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m., with free toys for the children. There will also be free hot cocoa, cookies and baked goods available, and a Toys for Tots toy box will be placed near the tree.
Christmas music Dec. 11
A group of singers from area church choirs, including New Community United Methodist Church and Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, as well as a mini-orchestra made up of area instrumentalists will come together for a Christmas program, Dec. 11, at the Presbyterian church. There are two performances, one at 4 p.m., and one at 6:30.
This year’s program features a moving and joyful performance of composers Mark Brymer and Susan Nalor Calloway’s Do You Hear What I Hear?
Admission is free, but an offering will be taken to help defray costs.
Details: (559) 683-2652.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
A Charlie Brown Christmas, directed by Heather Sconce will be performed at the Sierra Pines Church the weekend of Dec. 16-18, Friday and Saturday shows at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. A delicious Christmas feast will be served as the audience enjoys spending time with their favorite characters - Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pig Pen, Sally, and Snoopy.
Ticket prices for dinner and show on Friday and Saturday night, $18 for adults, $15 students (those 10 and under), and seniors. Sunday matinee with dessert and specialty holiday drinks, $12.
Tickets are available at charliebrownchristmastickets.com.
Details: Sierra Pines Church, (559) 683-2882.
Christmas Dinner Dec. 23
The 7th annual Outpouring Christmas Dinner will be held 4-8 p.m., Dec. 23, at the Oakhurst Community Center. Volunteers are needed to donate food items, their time and gifts for the children.
Details: Rebecca Kohout at oakhurstoutpouring@gmail.com.
Staff Report
Comments