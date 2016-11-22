Minarets FFA wins third national title

The Minarets High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) parliamentary procedure team was crowned national champions during the FFA’s national convention in Indianapolis, Indiana late last month.
It was the third national title in four years for Minarets - its second in parliamentary procedure. Previously, Minarets had also won a national championship in livestock judging. Minarets had a state championship forestry team that competed and placed 11th in the nation.
Parliamentary procedure is a contest in which teams conduct a mock chapter meeting to demonstrate their knowledge of basic parliamentary law and the correct use of parliamentary procedures. They are given random topics that they must base their procedures on in an impromptu format.
The team was coached by veteran teacher Kristi Mattes and assistant coach Ben Granholm, and consisted of recent Minarets graduates David Broyles (Cal Poly), Sienna Pillsbury (UCLA), Christian Low (Cal Poly), Michael Warnert (UC Davis), Shayann Mattes (Blinn) and Theresa Spencer. They practiced nearly every day for a year in preparation and it paid off, as they represented California and the Minarets-O’Neals chapter at the highest level.
The team began competing as a group in their senior year of high school when they won state. They practiced through the summer until September, when they began college, and competed in October.
The Minarets FFA program continues to expand and gain recognition at the county, state, and national level. There are a variety of teams and individual competitors at the school in the categories of public speaking, welding, land judging, natural resources, cotton judging, and more. This year, there will be an expansion of the Ag Farm and increased resources dedicated to the vet science program, the horticulture and floral program, and the Ag Mechanics program.
“I am incredibly proud of the success of our students at Minarets,” Principal Daniel Ching said. “The hard work of the coaches and team is a major win for the whole school as all of our students are part of the ag science program. This accomplishment speaks volumes about the skills and real life growth experiences that our teachers provide. Kristi Mattes has been a tremendous leader for our kids and community.”
Minarets FFA
