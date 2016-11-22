Paul Harris recognition

Recently Doug Reeves and Dr. Raymond Pludow were recognized for lifetime donations to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary President John Honnette presented Reeves with the prestigious Paul Harris +2 award and Pludow with the Paul Harris +1 award.
Paul Harris was one of the four founding fathers of The Rotary Club in 1905. The Paul Harris Fellow Recognition began in 1957 to show appreciation for and to encourage substantial contributions to The Rotary Foundation (TRF), which was created in 1917.
Originally TRF’s purpose was to support Rotary International in achieving world understanding and peace through educational, humanitarian and cultural exchange.
Since 1917 The Rotary Foundation has spent more than $3 billion on programs and projects improving lives around the world, and according to Charity Navigator, TRF is rated number one of all non-profits doing similar work.
Currently The Rotary Foundation has six areas of focus: peace and conflict resolution, fighting disease, providing clean water and sanitation, supporting mothers and children, promoting education and growing local economies.
The contributions made by individual Rotarians to The Rotary Foundation support these efforts around the world. More than 90% of contributions go to programs and services.
Rotary International has been a world leader in the effort to eradicate polio through partnerships with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary
